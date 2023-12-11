Watch CBS News

Daytime Emmys on CBS!

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are this Friday, and we're joined by two of the best acting nominees! Jacqueline Macinnes Wood ("The Bold and the Beautiful") and Jason Thompson ("The Young and the Restless") join us to talk about their shows!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.