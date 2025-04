Crispin Supper Club, 9am First developed in Mexico City, Crispin Supper Club is an exclusive private dining pop-up concept on a mission to change the way people think about upscale dining while minimizing food waste. Being a Michelin-trained chef and working at top restaurants in Mexico City, Mexico and in Copenhagen, Denmark, Eric Martinez came back to Sacramento to educate the community about our approach that helps fight against this food waste crisis.