Craft a Beautiful Bouquet and Master Palestinian Embroidery Techniques! Guests will enjoy an enchanting evening where the art of Palestinian embroidery meets the beauty of floral design. They’ll learn the traditional stitches of tatreez and craft their own stunning bouquets—all while enjoying delicious food and refreshing mocktails. To cap off the night, attendees can strike a pose with their creations at a dreamy photo backdrop, with a photographer on hand to capture every moment.