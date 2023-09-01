Watch CBS News

Court's Tune - 9/1

Courtney's here with a special Friday edition of Court's Tune and...wait a minute, Tony Lopez is joining in the fun? AND Ashley Williams? Fantastic! Courtney has some mid-to-late 90's music for them to guess, play along with us!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.