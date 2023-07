Courtland Pear Fair Preview Fresh pears, pear-mosas, pear bread, pear pies….and much more! The 49th annual Pear Fair is July 30 - 9am to 6pm in the town of Courtland. We have 5 and 10 mile runs at 7:30am; pancake breakfast at 8; music all day under big tent; arts and crafts, local Hemly Cider and local wines; all new “free” kids area; and food!