Come and check out Preservation Sacramento's 49th annual historic home tour! ! With a mission to highlight the historically significant architecture, timeless design, and beautiful décor of some of Sacramento’s most prized historic homes and buildings, the 2025 Historic Home Tour showcases five historic properties, four of which are coveted Eichler homes, Mid-Century Modern in style, designed by the team of Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, and built by Joseph Eichler in 1955. As is the case for the Eichler homes on the tour, a few of the identifying features of Eichler homes include distinctive Modernist design with California ranch influences, post-and-beam construction, and open interior floor plans that are often connected to the outside via floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to or surround atriums.