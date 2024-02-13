Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan: Mr. Clean Binz

Are you a stickler for clean garbage can? Cody is with with the owner of Mr. Clean Binz where they clean and disinfect you garbage and recycling bins. See how you can have the cleanest bins on your block!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.