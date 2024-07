Cody is getting a last-minute kayaking lesson ahead of the Great American Triathlon. The favorite Northern California summer triathlon tradition of running, cycling, and paddling on the American River Parkway continues in person on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the 'Great American Triathlon' (GAT)! Formerly known as 'Eppie's Great Race,' this challenging event features a 24.42-mile course set along one of the most beautiful urban landscapes in America. This no-swim triathlon is unlike any other.