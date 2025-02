Cody Chats with a Man Who Loves Elevators | Cody's Caravan For Valentine’s, a different kind of love story: Justin loves elevators. His passion began as a child, sparked by the glass elevator at the old K Street Mall—something many long-time Sacramento residents will remember. Now, at 25 years old, he’s ridden over 10,000 elevators across the country, including 1,700 just this year.