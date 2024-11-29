Check Out Kicksville Vinyl & Records for Rare Finds This Black Friday! Kicksville Vinyl & Records, the popular record store and vintage shop, is participating in National Record Store Day/Black Friday Edition, a special event they join in on every year. Opening at 10 a.m., the shop will feature limited releases available exclusively at participating stores and only on Black Friday. In addition to these exclusive vinyls, Kicksville will offer rare records and a fully decorated holiday store, making it the perfect spot for music lovers to find something special this season. Don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind finds!