Watch CBS News

Ceramic Pumpkin Workshop at HATCH Workshop

Make your very own pumpkin shaped ceramics! The Ceramic Studio Specialist at HATCH Workshop in Stockton is hosting a season workshop throughout October, and Jackie Bahnsen joins Courtney and Julissa to give us a preview!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.