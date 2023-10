Cemetarium Haunted House Cemetarium Haunted House is celebrating over 23 years in business. It's 18,000 sq ft of spooky thrills and offers four attractions: Cemetarium, Psycho Circus, Zombie Heights, and Monster Mini Haunt (a no scare zone). Cemetarium is open Oct 20th-31st (closed 23rd-24th) from 7:00pm-11:30pm nightly at the Orangevale Community Center. Tickets available online at www.cemetariumhauntedhouse.com