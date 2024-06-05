Watch CBS News

Celie's Shaved Ice

Shaved ice is a great way to cool down from the heat, and there's a spot in Roseville you can cool off! Celie Franklin started Celie's Shaved Ice after her first year in college! Sakura Gray is getting a taste!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.