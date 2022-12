Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!