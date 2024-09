Bunda Fitness Grand Opening! BUNDA SACRAMENTO IS CELEBRATING THEIR GRAND OPENING TODAY! Bunda is a half stair master half strength training class. Sacramento will be our 10th location. At Bünda we focus on training the lower body frequently because it will result in a total body change. That said, we offer upper body/core workouts as well. We just train the lower body the most! We are super excited to bring our brand to Sacramento. BUNDA SACRAMENTO GRAND OPENING 1899 Alhambra Blvd., Ste 120