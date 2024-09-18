Watch CBS News

Breen Elementary is kicking off the school year with exciting new features around campus!

The Breen Elementary PTC has raised funds to give the school a refreshed look through a mural project that showcases our PBIS tenets and the school-wide Bobcat Pledge. Additionally, the library corner, developed by Breen Student Leadership, was created in collaboration with district facilities. This space offers students a quiet area to read and includes a book lending box for sharing books. It’s a fantastic example of our students proposing a project, raising funds, and bringing their vision to life!
