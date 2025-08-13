BLVD Rolls Into Town with Bowling, Arcade & Dining in One Spot BLVD is a brand-new, 37,000 square-foot entertainment venue in West Sacramento, offering an exciting mix of activities and upscale amenities. Guests can enjoy immersive bowling with five 15-foot lane screens, over 65 arcade and VR games, laser tag, billiards, and massive sports viewing on the venue’s 17-foot “Wow Wall.” The experience is elevated by craft cocktails, a chef-driven menu, and stylish spaces designed for parties, date nights, and all-ages fun.