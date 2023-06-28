Watch CBS News

Big Nene's Cajun Spot

Gumbo, jambalaya, deep-fried ribs, ox tails, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding, and barbecue...you can find ALL of that at Big Nene's Cajun Spot on Mack Road! Tina Macuha is checking out the menu!
