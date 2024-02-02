Watch CBS News

Big Game Party at 32 Brews!

Complete with a special menu, swag giveaways, a live DJ and the option to book an all-you-can-eat experience on the newly covered patio, it's "game on" at 32 Brews at Sky River Casino for the Big Game! Big Al is getting a taste!
