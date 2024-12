Big Al Meets the Farmers Bringing Quality Meat to Sac | Calling All Dreamers Coffland Craft Butchery, operating since 2021, is now seeking a downtown location to offer more consumers access to the highest quality meats in Sacramento. Their new retail shop will bring locally raised and processed meats, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as charcuterie and pâtés, to the heart of the Central City.