Best Bagger Championship, 9am

Best Bagger Championship

Coby Estrada is the back-to-back state champion for the Best Bagger competition and now he’s heading to Las Vegas in March to represent Nugget Markets and California at the National Grocers Association’s 2023 National Best Bagger Championship!
