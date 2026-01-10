Bear & Crown and 30 other restaurants participate in Dine Downtown! Downtown Sacramento Partnership is ringing in the New Year with the 21st annual Dine Downtown, featuring 31 restaurants and specially curated menus. Through January 18th, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner for just $45—an incredible value for some of downtown’s best dining. This year’s nonprofit partner is Opening Doors, with one dollar from every meal sold supporting their work empowering immigrants, refugees, and trafficking survivors across Sacramento.