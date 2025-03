Ashley Explores Talented Artists in Women's History Month Showcase! Twisted Track Gallery is a contemporary art gallery owned by Matt Haines and his Roc and Sol brand. This March, the gallery is hosting SheVisions, a group exhibition celebrating Women's History Month. The exhibit features 11 talented artists showcasing a total of 82 pieces of art. Visitors can explore a diverse collection, including abstract and realistic paintings, mixed media creations, and intricate collages.