An eco-friendly shop is looking to bring joy to customers in Old Sac! Ecojoyous – the Calling All Dreamers 2024 runner-up – is officially opening a shop at the Old Sacramento Waterfront this Friday and Good Day Sacramento will get the first preview of the (almost finished shop) that offers a variety of one-of-a-kind upcycled and handmade artisan goods, locally sourced with primarily natural and organic ingredients. Their goal is to empower, inspire, and help change the way we consume home and body products.