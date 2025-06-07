Watch CBS News

Adopt-a-Pet Day, 8am

Join us for Adopt-a-Pet Day, a one-day, statewide effort to get shelter animals into loving homes. All adoptions at Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be fully sponsored, meaning zero adoption fees thanks to the generosity of our partners at CalAnimals.
