A Touch of Understanding - helping kids learn about their peers with disabilities Three decades, 170,000 students, and one powerful idea: when kids spend just a few minutes experiencing the world the way a peer with a disability does, they grow up with greater empathy—and far less fear of differences. That’s the impact A Touch of Understanding is celebrating at its 30th Anniversary Evening of Insight fundraiser next Thursday, April 23 in Roseville. This special event gives guests the opportunity to take part in the same hands-on workshop the organization brings to classrooms across Northern California.