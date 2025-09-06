A new aviation inspired restaurant provides first class food and hospitality in Elk Grove! Sky Port Restaurant and Bar is Elk Grove’s newest aviation- and nautical-inspired dining destination. Our mission is to provide service from the heart, making every guest feel like “home away from home” while taking them on a culinary journey. We combine global flavors with fresh California ingredients in an atmosphere that is welcoming, refined, and memorable. Guests can enjoy chef-driven small plates, seasonal entrées, and specialty desserts—all paired with a curated selection of local beer and wine.