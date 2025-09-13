A free upcoming event in Elk Grove is featuring food and drink from some of the best chefs in the ar Terra Madre Americas, brought to you by Visit Sacramento and Slow Food International, is making its delicious debut in Sacramento! This FREE, first-of-its-kind weekend celebration features food and drink tastings, live music, celebrity chef demonstrations, educational panels, artisan vendors, and more, bringing the flavors and traditions of Sacramento, California, and the world together into one unforgettable experience. Elk Grove will have a booth experience inside the marketplace with local chefs and producers, brought to you by Explore Elk Grove and Invest Elk Grove. Interlude Restaurant (Friday), Boulevard Bistro (Saturday), and Todo Un Poco (Sunday), will have tastings for guests to try as they talk about their restaurants and Slow Food principles. Rescate Coffee will be pouring coffee samples, and Christopher Cellars Winery will showcase their wines in our booth. JT Farms, Bella Vida Farm, Big Oak Nursery, Rescate Coffee, and Carpenter Coffee will also have products to sell for guests of the event including fresh herbs and vegetables, meats, lavender, corn, peppers, and more.