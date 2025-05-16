Watch CBS News

30th Annual Farm and Tractor Days!

This is the 30th Annual Farm and Tractor Days, where attendees can see hit-and-miss engines, tractors, livestock, and caterpillar tractors all in one place. It’s a family-oriented event that offers something for everyone.
