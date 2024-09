27th Annual Toys for Tots Car Show in Stockton The 27th Annual Toys for Tots Car Show is coming September 1st to Chase Chevrolet in Stockton! Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles are welcome to show up and show out. There will be a DJ, food, vendors and raffle prizes. All donations are welcome, and everything stays local! Hope to see you there! Chase Chevrolet 6441 Holman Rd. Stockton, CA 95212