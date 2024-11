12th Annual Calling All Dreamers Program Features Jinx Soda Jinx Soda – Using syrup flavors and creams to bring a refreshing twist to traditional soda, Jinx Soda specializes in creating concoctions that delight the taste buds. Currently available at various markets throughout Sacramento, Jinx Soda is looking to move into a brick-and-mortar space where they can showcase their special beverages.