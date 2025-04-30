Wheels of Hope promotion rules

SANBORN CHEVROLET "WHEELS OF HOPE"

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR RECEIVE THE PRIZE. THE PROMOTION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.



1. How to Nominate:

(a) Wheels of Hope ("WOH") will begin on May 5, 2025 at 5 a.m. (PDT) and end on May 25, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

(b) Sanborn Chevrolet (from here forward in the document defined as "Sponsor") is looking to provide a vehicle to a person in need in the community. KOVR/KMAX (from here forward in this document as being defined as the "Station") is asking viewers to submit an entry either on their behalf or someone else who could really use a car. Here's how:

Compose an original 250 words or less document (the "Document") that provides an insight into the nominee's (you or someone else) economic situation and explain how receiving a car would benefit them and/or their family. Nominations should not provide specific financial information, but an insight into the positive impact having the car would be to their lives.

The Document must meet the following requirements:

o Must not exceed 250 words

o Must be in English

o Must be the sole, exclusive and original work of the entrant and should not contain third-party quotes, parodies or other materials not created and/or owned by entrant

• Must not provide information about the nominee that is misleading, false or intended to deceive

• Must not be written nor assisted by artificial intelligence programs

o Must not be or contain material that is unlawful, defamatory, libelous, slanderous deceptive, fraudulent, tortious, profane, explicit or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate

o Must have permission from any persons mentioned in the Document and entrant must be able to provide to Sponsor express written consent of every such person mentioned in the Document upon request



(c) Only one entry per person.

(d) Sponsor nor Station is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with WOH or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of WOH, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate WOH and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If WOH is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.gooddaysacramento.com or www.cbs13.com. If, for any reason, WOH is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor or Station which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of WOH, Sponsor and Station reserves the rights at their discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend WOH. Sponsor and Station reserve the rights to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of WOH or website or violates the Official Rules of WOH.

By use of this website and by submitting a nomination for WOH, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.gooddaysacramento.com or www.cbs13.com; and Sanborn Chevrolet's Privacy Policy located at: https://www.sanbornchevrolet.com/california-privacy/

(e) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(f) Odds of receiving the vehicle depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) Submitting a nomination for WOH is open to all legal residents within the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto region of California served by KOVR/KMAX, CBS 13, Good Day, KMAX 31, who are 18 years of age or older and considered low income. Employees of CBS Sacramento, Paramount Global, General Motors, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc., Grocery Outlet, Phoong Law, other television and radio stations in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or receive the vehicle.

(b) All entries become the property of the Station and the Sponsor, and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is accurate, their original work, and not written by someone else or artificial intelligence (AI).

(c) Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

3. Prizes:

(a) One (1) individual or organization will receive a certified pre-owned 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sport Utility 4D (ERV: $24,800.00) from the Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc. in Lodi, California. Recipient must present a valid driver's license to accept the prize.

Recipient of the vehicle will also receive a $1,000.00 gas card provided by Phoong Law and $1,000.00 worth of supermarket gift cards provided by Grocery Outlet.

(b) Recipient will be announced live on CBS News Sacramento on or around June 12, 2025 at 5pm in Lodi, CA

In addition to a valid driver's license, recipient must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc., in order to release the prize. If recipient is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by the Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc., by the given deadline, recipient will be deemed as ineligible and another finalist will receive the vehicle.



(c) Award is not transferable and may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc., reserves the right to substitute prize for another vehicle.

4. Selection of Recipient:

(a) A panel of judges at the Station, CBS Sacramento, will review each eligible nominee submission based on set criteria of how compelling Entrant's reasoning is as to their personal situation and why the nominee needs the vehicle (70%), and (2) creativity and originality (30%) (the "Judging Criteria"). Each eligible Entry will be scored in accordance with the Judging Criteria.

(b) The judges at the Station, CBS Sacramento, will select five (5) finalists from amongst all eligible entries. The finalist entries will then be provided to the Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc.

(c) The five (5) finalists contact information will be shared with the Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc.. The Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc., will contact the five (5) finalists to confirm eligibility and inform them of potential tax and other implications. If any finalists is unwilling or unable to accept the vehicle, another finalist will be selected.

(d) On or around June 6, 2025, using the Judging Criteria, judges at Sponsor, Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc., will select the recipient of the vehicle.

(e) Recipient must be present for receipt of the vehicle on live television or the reward is null and void.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the vehicle recipient and recipient may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Sponsor.

(b) By participating in WOH, nominators and/or recipient (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, recipient grants to Station and Sponsor the right to use the recipient's name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). Unless agreed to otherwise, all expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of recipient. Recipient, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release to the Station, Paramount Global, the Sponsor , their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest Sponsor and/or Station reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor and/or the Station is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of WOH or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with WOH rules may result in a contestant's disqualification.

9. WOH is Sponsored by Sanborn Chevrolet (collectively "Sponsor" or "Sanborn Chevrolet, Inc.")

To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner's list, please write by July 9th, 2025 to:

Sanborn Chevrolet WHEELS OF HOPE

C/O CBS 13/KMAX 31

2713 KOVR Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95605

