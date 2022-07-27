Wednesday's Show Info. (7/27/22)

Let's Go, Republic!

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

Republic FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

TONIGHT 7:30 p.m. at Heart Health Park

Watch on ESPN+

More information at www.SacRepublicFC.com

@SacRepublicFC

Shop the City of Trees collection

Shipping & curbside pickup are available

Shop.SacRepublicFC.com

@SacRepublicFC

Bowl 4 Soul

If you want to see these clinics happen again in our area, mark your calendars for the week of August 15th, when you can go to dragonkimfoundation.org/fellowship-6 and vote for Bowl for the Soul to receive additional funding.

Instagram: @bowl4soul6

Mullet Kid

www.mulletchamp.com