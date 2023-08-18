Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - The CHP is investigating a deadly early morning accident involving an SUV and a pedestrian in South Sacramento.

According to the CHP, just after 3 a.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was walking in the bike lane near the intersection of Calvine Road and Cliffcrest Drive in South Sacramento, when, for unknown reasons, a Toyota SUV hit the man and killed him.

The driver of the SUV was at the scene of the crash when CHP officers arrived, the CHP says. They have not said whether the driver of the SUV was under the influence at the time. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The area where the crash happened was in front of Monterey Trail High School.

The victim had a dog with him at the time that did not appear to be injured. It was later turned over to the victim's next of kin.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the incident happened in Elk Grove.]