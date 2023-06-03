Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - An adult male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Stockton.

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on June 3 in the Airport Way and Washington Street area, according to Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area. After arriving on scene, officers discovered the male victim who had sustained major injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the location of the incident.  

The responsible vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived. The Stockton Police Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.