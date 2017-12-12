Tim Perry - 2020 Campaign Reporter

Jay Inslee announces $9 trillion green jobs plan
The Democratic presidential candidate and Washington governor says his plan will produce 8 million "good-paying union jobs"
O'Rourke told a Texas crowd the country is in need of a "new voting rights act" and Abrams would play a part in that
"This has to be the number one priority for the next president of the United States," Inslee told CBS News in an interview
The four part plan aims to address the battle against climate change, what O'Rourke calls "the greatest threat we face"
But most want congressional Democrats to move to other issues
Trump's legal team had sued to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from complying with subpoenas from two House committees
Despite the president's demands that rates should be lower, the central bank continues to stress "patience"
The bill now must be signed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent critic of President Trump
The president is holding the ceremony after his impromptu Rose Garden statement
Several Democratic-leaning states have already adopted legislation to allow its electoral votes to go to the winner of the popular vote
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former governor is calling for national gun licenses and raising the legal age to own a firearm
The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate denounced a series of legislative efforts in red states designed to severely limit women's access to an abortion
The president addressed reporters just after speaking briefly at the White House with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
The president blasted Democrats on Twitter Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with them on infrastructure
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
The photo in question showed one person in blackface and another in KKK regalia
Asked about "REOs" during a House Financial Services hearing, Carson responded, "An Oreo?"
"I look forward to, and expect, continued compliance by the Department so we can do our vital oversight work," Schiff said on Wendesday
Trump, his family and his company contend in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that the subpoenas are unlawful and unenforceable
NOAA's chief warns it could reduce accuracy by as much as 30%
Expert warns that shuttered storefronts and job losses amount to a "major social change" for the U.S.
The bill now must be signed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent critic of President Trump
The president is holding the ceremony after his impromptu Rose Garden statement
A new study lays out a range of possible outcomes "that go from bad to worse"
North Korea has often unleashed crude insults against U.S. and South Korean politicians
Philippines' battle to get Canada to take back tons of mislabeled garbage highlights increasing reluctance in developing nations to be the world's dumping grounds
NORAD sent F-22s to ward off Russian bombers and fighter jets that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone twice
Harvard psychology professor tells leaders "there is no limit to the betterments we can attain if we continue to apply knowledge," and history shows we will
DiCaprio narrates "Ice on Fire," which highlights never-before-seen solutions to our climate crisis
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
CBS News Radio documentary explores how the Grateful Dead developed live sound techniques used in concerts worldwide
"I felt like I was working with a champion," "BIG3" founder said about the late director
"They don't wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin"
Emily Levy launched Mighty Well after she discovered there was no practical medical product to protect her catheter
Online retail giant has never disclosed its total carbon footprint -- some investors had hoped to change that
Responding to customer complaints, Apple makes changes to the butterfly switch keyboard in its laptops — including new 2019 MacBook Pro models
After a big first-quarter loss, and signs of slowing demand for its cars, Tesla is under pressure to deliver profits
DiCaprio narrates "Ice on Fire," which highlights never-before-seen solutions to our climate crisis
The asteroid will be visible until May 27
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
Emily Levy launched Mighty Well after she discovered there was no practical medical product to protect her catheter
More than 22 million people in the U.S. live in areas with high pollen levels
Eli Lilly's lower-cost version of its Humalog insulin still costs much more than insulin sold outside the U.S.
Coffee chain dismisses claims in suits, saying accusers trying to "incite public fear for their own financial gain"
The bill would require all 34 public university campuses in California to offer no-cost medical abortions to students
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said a redesign of the bill's security features will still come out in 2020
Students at rich high schools are twice as likely as those at poor schools to qualify for extra testing time
The celebrity lawyer maintains his innocence while facing allegations involving Nike and Stormy Daniels
A cellphone video showing Sacramento police detaining a 12-year-old boy and putting a "spit mask" over his head is going viral. The boy's mother is demanding an apology over how her son was treated, CBS Sacramento reports.
Police say officers on the scene followed standard policy in detaining the boy
A transgender woman was found shot to death in a Dallas neighborhood. Now, police believe her case may be linked to two other attacks on transgender victims. Mola Lenghi reports.
A murder and an assault on transgender women have "similarities" to the killing of Muhlaysia Booker, police say
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
The newly announced Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, intends to land astronauts on the South Pole of the moon by 2024
Trump administration asks Congress to kick-start NASA moon mission with $1.6 billion in additional 2020 funding
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
New Coke was released in 1985 with a formula that drastically differed from Classic Coke. The soft drink was a marketing flop, and CBS News documented its release, featuring interviews with executives and commercials as broadcast on the "CBS Evening News" on April 23, 1985.
President Trump, long a fan of pro wrestling, will get a seat of honor in Tokyo as he attends a national sumo championship. As CBS News' Lucy Craft reports, it may be a way for the Japanese to flatter the U.S. leader.
A recent CBS News poll found that seven in 10 Americans say the economy is in good shape. And more Americans are giving President Trump's policies credit for a strong economy than last year. The poll also found his approval rating is still at 41 percent. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss Mr. Trump’s approach to the economy in his 2020 push.
Nearly 7,000 employees at the chain will likely lose their jobs. Retail store closings have already outpaced closings from last year. Brookings Institution senior fellow Mark Muro joined CBSN to discuss the state of U.S. retail.
Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slammed the president for cutting a White House meeting on infrastructure short, citing ongoing investigations into his administration. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Ed O'Keefe have more on the latest developments.