Kamala Harris cancels campaign travel after two staffers test positive for COVID-19

The Biden campaign said Thursday that Kamala Harris will be suspending her campaign travel until Sunday because two people involved in the campaign, Harris' communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine," Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The campaign says that Harris "has had no in-person contact with Liz Allen since October 8."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Harris will engage in virtual campaign activities in the meantime and plans to return to in-person campaigning on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.