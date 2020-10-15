Live

Kamala Harris cancels campaign travel after two staffers test positive for COVID-19

By Tim Perry, Ed O'Keefe

Harris: Rights at stake in Barrett nomination
Harris: Rights at stake in Barrett nomination 10:05

The Biden campaign said Thursday that Kamala Harris will be suspending her campaign travel until Sunday because two people involved in the campaign, Harris' communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine," Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The campaign says that Harris "has had no in-person contact with Liz Allen since October 8."

Harris will engage in virtual campaign activities in the meantime and plans to return to in-person campaigning on Monday.    

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on October 15, 2020 / 10:22 AM

