In new video, Biden and Harris tackle economy and voting rights amid pandemic

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris talked about what's wrong with President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, about voting rights, and about their long-term plans for the country beyond the virus in a 15-minute video of their conversation released by the campaign and first seen by CBS News.

"COVID, he [President Trump] didn't cause. But, my God, the way it's been responded to. And I don't think he gets it." Biden said during the socially distanced chat he had with his running mate. "I just don't get how there's not a more significant understanding of the incredible pain that is occurring in America and the economic chaos caused from that."

Harris echoed her running mate and accused Mr. Trump of "dismissing" the pandemic, treating it as something "he can just flick away."

"He doesn't have it in him," she added. Harris said a Biden-Harris plan would address the racial disparities that the country has seen from COVID's impact and provide adequate funding for communities that need it.

The two also talked about the lack of new economic relief legislation after the original extended unemployment payments of $600 approved under the CARES Act expired.

"They've run out of that unemployment. You're fighting for it. The House has passed legislation to make sure it goes forward. What are they thinking," Biden said, referring to the fact that Harris is still a U.S. senator.

In August, President Trump signed an executive action that would give unemployed Americans $300 per week in addition to their regular benefits, but Republicans have been opposed to extending benefits that would give the unemployed more money than they would make if they were working.

"I believe they don't believe in the intelligence and the ethics of the American people," Harris said of the administration and GOP lawmakers. "People like to work. They want to work. They want to earn their living. And for them to suggest that the American people instead want to game the system is an insult to the intelligence and the integrity of the American people."

Biden also expressed concern about "a whole new effort of Jim Crow out there," laws that make it more difficult for economically struggling minorities to vote. He also slammed the Trump administration for making it harder for all working Americans to cast their ballots.

"There's still a significant effort in this administration to make it more difficult for Americans to vote. When you and I get elected, God willing, we're going to push hard to make voting, Election Day a national holiday," Biden said. "So people don't have to take off work."

"What are they afraid of? I think they're afraid of people showing up and voting," he said.

"I think they're afraid of the people." Harris responded. "Because when the people vote, they vote in favor of things like affordable child care and paid sick leave. They vote in favor of working people. They vote in favor of the dignity of work."