Steve Jobs' early childhood
Author Walter Isaacson says two of the key influences in Steve Jobs' upbringing were learning that he was adopted, and growing up in Silicon Valley, where the emerging digital world met the Bay Area's counterculture.
Steve Jobs "Thinks Different" and Apple roars back
Steve Jobs was kicked out of his own company after a boardroom showdown. When he returned years later, Apple was almost bankrupt, but Jobs turned it around, leading one of the biggest comebacks in business history.
Jobs: I'm not going to let money ruin my life
Steve Jobs was worth $7 billion, but he told his biographer Walter Isaacson that he "did not want to live that nutso lavish lifestyle that so many people do when they get rich." His home and lifestyle reflected that commitment to living more modestly.
What drove Steve Jobs?
In a rare 2003 interview, Steve Jobs talked about how collaborating on products that have the ability to influence people's experiences and the world was what motivated him.
Steve Jobs regrets postponing cancer surgery
The pancreatic cancer that killed Steve Jobs was discovered in 2004 when he was being checked for kidney stones. Biographer Walter Isaacson tells Steve Kroft that Jobs postponed a potentially life-saving operation - a decision he later regretted.
Steve Jobs-designed yacht launched
Looking like a floating Apple store, with crisp white lines and polished metal, a Jobs-designed yacht is completed
Steve Jobs remembered in emotional Apple video
Tech giant pays tribute to its co-founder on the first anniversary of his death
Steve Jobs: Revelations from a tech giant
Steve Jobs was already gravely ill with cancer when he asked author Walter Isaacson to write his biography. Jobs told Isaacson to write a honest book -- about his failings and his strengths.
Preview: Steve Jobs
Apple CEO Steve Jobs refused to allow surgeons to perform what could have been life-saving surgery on his pancreatic cancer, says his biographer Walter Isaacson. Hear more of Isaacson's revelations about Jobs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Steve Kroft reports.
Steve Jobs file reveals frank assessments
Late Apple co-founder and CEO at one point held a Top Secret government clearance, was targeted for extortion in 1980s
Steve Jobs' biographer reflects on innovator
Walter Isaacson reveals what question he never got answer from Apple co-creator, parting words to company
Steve Jobs immortalized in bronze
Graphisoft, a Hungarian software company has created a bronze statue of Apple founder, Steve Jobs. Graphisoft says it owes a great deal of its success to the former CEO of Apple who revolutionized technology. Gary Hamilton reports.
Jobs refused to meet father
Steve Jobs had been adopted as an infant, and decades later found his biological mother and sister. Although he chose not to meet his father, Abdulfattah Jandali, he learned the two may have met years earlier - not knowing they were biological father and son.
Steve Jobs' ability to bend reality
Steve Jobs' colleagues at Apple often referred to his "reality distortion field." It's a science fiction term that described his belief that wanting and willing something -- even the near-impossible -- could make it happen.
Steve Jobs may have made fatal error
Steve Jobs was interviewed over three dozen times for his biography by Walter Isaacson. Isaacson tells Steve Kroft, of 60 Minutes, what Jobs did after he was diagnosed with cancer that may have cost him his life.
Stanford grads look back at Steve Jobs speech
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs told the story of his life to the 2005 graduating class of Stanford. John Blackstone takes a look at what happened to the students he inspired.
Private memorial for Steve Jobs
A private memorial will be held to honor Steve Jobs. Betty Nguyen reports.
School trades paper for iPads
Two weeks ago, at St. Mel School, every one of their 570 students were assigned an iPad, and teachers there have seen immediate benefits in test scores. Bill Whitaker reports on how Steve Jobs' most enduring legacy may well be in the classroom.
Adjusting to a world without Steve Jobs
Russ Mitchell speaks with CNet host Wilson Tang about who could potentially fill Steve Jobs' shoes.
Jobs' death still affecting millions
Three days after Steve Jobs' death, people are still mourning. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone reports on Jobs' influence and impact.
Steve Jobs: Apple's advertising edge
Apple's advertising was revolutionary in the first decade of the 2000s. Chris Wragge and Erica Hill talk with ad expert, Barbara Lippert, of Goodby, Silverstein, & Partners, about the impact of Apple's ads.
Jobs tributes flood Twitter, YouTube
Tributes to Apple founder Steve Jobs are all over the internet - on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Erica Hill and Chris Wragge take a look at some of them.
Can Apple keep its lead without Steve Jobs?
Just a few days after the death of Steve Jobs, some question whether Apple can continue its meteoric rise and keep its lead in many diverse markets. John Blackstone reports.
Steve Jobs' inspiring outlook on death
Two years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Steve Jobs delivered and inspiring commencement speech about life and death to students Stanford University. Scott Pelley reports.
Steve Jobs: Global influencer
Steve Jobs challenged us to "think different" in Apple's famous ad campaign that celebrated rebels and troublemakers. Anthony Mason looks at how the innovator's influence had a worldwide impact.