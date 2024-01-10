What is appendiceal cancer? What to know about symptoms and causes after Adan Canto's death

Actor Adan Canto, known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past," died Monday at age 42 after a battle with appendiceal cancer.

Appendiceal or appendix cancer is a rare cancer that grows from cells that make up the appendix, explains the National Cancer Institute. The appendix is a small pouch of tissue in the abdomen, connected to the large intestine.

Actor Adan Canto at the "X-Men: Days Of Future Past" premiere on May 10, 2014 in New York City. Mike Coppola, Getty Images

In the U.S., appendiceal cancer "has been thought to affect about 1 or 2 people per 1 million per year. However, recent studies show that appendiceal cancer is becoming more common," the National Cancer Institute says on its website.

While it is more common in people between 50 and 55 years old, it can happen at any age.

The disease can spread to different parts of the abdomen directly from the appendix, usually when it ruptures, according to the institute.

Appendiceal cancer symptoms

Symptoms vary by individual and may not even be experienced by some patients. However, Johns Hopkins notes some common symptoms include:

Pain in the stomach or pelvis area



Bloating

Fluid in the abdomen, a condition known as ascites



Appendicitis, which is inflammation or infection of the appendix, can be another sign — although many people experience appendicitis without having cancer. Symptoms of appendicitis include sharp, severe pain; nausea and vomiting; low-grade fever and diarrhea or hard stools, according to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"Often, appendix cancer is found accidentally when the organ is removed or when a patient is having a scan for another reason and the radiologist notices a suspicious mass," the center's website notes.

Appendiceal cancer cause and risk factors

Appendix cancer starts when healthy cells in your appendix mutate, grow out of control and form a tumor, the Cleveland Clinic explains. But experts don't know what causes that process to begin.

There are risk factors associated with the cancer, however, including:

Age — it's more common in people 50 and over.

Gender — women are more likely than men to develop it.

Medical history — certain health conditions may increase your risk.



Smoking — tobacco use can increase your risk of all cancers.