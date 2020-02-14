South Carolina hemp farmers face new rules
"It's going to be challenging," one hemp grower told WCSC .
"It's going to be challenging," one hemp grower told WCSC .
A new poll shows Joe Biden's lead in South Carolina is slipping. Andy Shain, the Columbia bureau chief for the Post and Courier, joins "Red & Blue" to discuss the state's primary.
We're less than six weeks away from the South Carolina Democratic primary, the fourth nominating contest in the 2020 election cycle. J.R. Berry, an anchor for CBS' Columbia, South Carolina affilliate WLTX, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the state of the race in South Carolina.
The president floated the idea in a radio interview Thursday with Geraldo Rivera.
The attorney general under fire says he won't be "bullied" into doing anything.
Major Garrett spoke to Harvard professor and conservative scholar Arthur Brooks for this week's episode of "The Takeout."
It was passed weeks after the shooting two years ago and opinions on it remain sharply divided. Some counties use it at a much higher rate than others.
Olivia Warren told Congress that a deceased 9th Circuit judge "suggested I was horrifically unattractive," and "questioned whether my husband could be real, given how unlikely it seemed to him that any man could ever be attracted to me."
The Democrats may have been the main attraction on Primary Night in New Hampshire this week, but Republicans also voted in their primary, and CBS News polled them on Tuesday, too.
And here's everything you need to know about what happened in the New Hampshire primary.
"My granddaughter showed me this account. Your memes are very humorous. Can you post a meme that lets everyone know I'm the cool candidate?" the Democratic candidate's Instagram wrote to a meme account.
The money was originally allocated for military weapons and hardware.
"How's this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What's going to happen there?" Limbaugh said.