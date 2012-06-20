Desperation, Hope in Horn of Africa
Complete coverage of international efforts to aid victims of the famine in Somalia
Dadaab refugee camp now Kenya's third largest city
Erica Hill reports from Kenya on the future of the Dadaab refugee camp, which is reaching its maximum population density.
Dadaab refugee camp functions like town
Every week, more than 5,000 refugees cross the border from Somalia into Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp, the largest in the world. Erica Hill reports on what life is like in the 20-year-old camp.
Erica Hill inside Kenyan refugee camp
The worst drought in 60 years is sending more than a thousand people a day across the border from Somalia to Kenya. Erica Hill reports from Dadaab, Kenya with a first-hand look at the region's growing desperation.
Somalia: Refugee crisis grows
A massive drought in Somalia has sent hundreds of thousands of people across the border into Kenya. Erica Hill talks to Christopher Tidey, UNICEF spokesperson, about what it's like in the refugee camps.
Starvation crisis in Somalia
A drought in the horn of Africa has destroyed crops for more than a year, putting 12 million people at risk of starvation. Scott Pelley speaks with New York Times photojournalist Tyler Hicks about his remarkable pictures.
Somalia's growing humanitarian crisis
The worst drought in half a century has millions across the Horn of Africa facing famine. Erica Hill talks to William Spindler, UNHCR's chief press officer for the latest on the dire situation.
Millions could starve in Somalia famine
A famine is putting millions of Somalis at risk for starving. Hundreds of thousands have fled across the border to Kenya. Scott Pelley speaks about the desperate situation with William Spindler , the U.N. High Commissioner for refugees in Kenya.
Stories of Somali survival in Kenya
Hundreds of thousands of Somalis, at risk of starvation, have fled across the border to Kenya and the number continues to increase. Erica Hill reports on stories of survival from the world's largest refugee camp.