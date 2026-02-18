Colbert blasts CBS again over his interview with James Talarico "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert criticized CBS again on Tuesday, claiming the network's lawyers told him to drop an interview with Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful James Talarico and cited the FCC's equal-time rule. In a statement, CBS said the show "was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates," and "The Late Show decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel rather than potentially providing the equal-time options."