French far-left political party linked to far-right activist's killing says office evacuated over bomb threat

Paris, France — France's hard-left France Unbowed party said Wednesday it had to evacuate its Paris headquarters following a "bomb threat," after it was accused of having some responsibility for the killing of a far-right activist beaten to death on the sidelines of a protest.

"The national headquarters of LFI have just been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police services are on site. All employees and activists are safe," the party's coordinator Manuel Bompard said on X.

Police officers of the dog handling team stand outside French leftist party La France Insoumise ("France Unbowed" or LFI) national headquarters, after the party reported a bomb threat, in Paris, Feb. 18, 2026. Charlotte SIEMON/AFP/Getty

The evacuation came hours after French authorities arrested two more suspects over the fatal beating of far-right political activist Quentin Deranque last week. The arrests, announced by a prosecutor in the city of Lyon, brought the number of people detained for questioning over the killing to 11.

Deranque, 23, died after sustaining a severe brain injury when he was attacked by at least six people last week on the sidelines of a far-right protest against a left-wing politician speaking at a university in Lyon, in the southeast of France.

The latest man detained, suspected of having a direct link to the violence, and his partner, suspected of having helped him evade justice, were taken into custody as part of the investigation for "intentional homicide," said Thierry Dran, the prosecutor for Lyon.

A photograph taken in Paris, France, Feb. 15, 2026, shows a French flag bearing a portrait and a slogan reading "Dead for our sisters, dead for France, Justice for Quentin," during a rally paying tribute to 23-year-old political activist Quentin Deranque, who died in Lyon after a fatal beating. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

Six of the other detainees are suspected of having participated in the beating and three of aiding them, a source following the case said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An assistant to Raphael Arnault, a member of parliament from the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, was among the first four detained, the source told AFP. Arnault said he was firing the assistant.

The incident has fueled tension between France's far right and far left ahead of municipal elections in March, and the looming 2027 presidential race.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and restraint on Feb. 14, after Deranque's killing.