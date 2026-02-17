FDA investigating Salmonella outbreak connected to moringa powder

Public health officials are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to Rosabella-brand moringa powder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC, Food and Drug Administration and state public health officials are looking into drug-resistant Salmonella infections linked to some lots of the product.

Seven illnesses, three of which resulted in hospitalizations, across seven states could be linked to the Rosabella capsules, according to the FDA, which said it continues to investigate the outbreak. At least one Salmonella case has been reported in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Washington.

Ambrosia Brands, the product's distributor, has voluntarily recalled potentially contaminated product lots of the powder capsules, which are packaged in a 60-count white bottle with a green lid and label. They were sold through Rosabella's website and TikTok shop, as well as through Ebay, Shein, and other retailers.

Moringa powder is derived from the tree of the same name, which is found in warm regions around the world and whose leaves and pods contain several essential nutrients,saaccording to the National Institutes of Health. Moringa products are used to make beverages used for treating a range of conditions, including ulcers, toothache and hypertension.

"Some of the health claims around moringa (especially the claims made by supplement manufacturers) don't have a lot of evidence to support them," according to a recent article by the Cleveland Clinic. "Much more (and better quality) research is needed before healthcare providers can say that moringa prevents or treats illness of any kind."

U.S. health officials are urging consumers not to ingest Rosabella brand moringa powder capsules that are linked to Salmonella cases in seven states. FDA/Ambrosia Brands

Recalled lots all start with SKU number 1356 and end with a -1 or -2 after the lot code, according to the FDA's notice. The affected lots (listed on the FDA's site) all have expiration dates from March 2027 to November 2027.

The government agencies are urging consumers to immediately dispose of Rosabella moringa powder capsules; to wash surfaces that may have come in contact with the products; and to monitor for symptoms like high fever, dehydration, diarrhea and vomiting in people who used the product.

Salmonella can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in people with compromised immune systems, according to the FDA.