From the archives: Robert Duvall Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall died on Feb. 15, 2026 at the age of 95. In this June 25, 2006 "Sunday Morning" profile, the star of such classics as "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," and the TV miniseries "Lonesome Dove" talked with Rita Braver about his career, including the early days hanging out with Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman; his Oscar-winning performance as a country singer in "Tender Mercies"; and his love of westerns. He even gave a visiting reporter an impromptu tango lesson.