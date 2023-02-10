Where to get an official Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes jersey

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Football's season finale kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're more excited to see Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes take the field than you are for those great game day snacks, then you should know this: there's still time to snag a Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs jersey -- even a signed one -- before the big game. Keep reading to shop some of the best merch for football fans, plus find out where to catch LVII.

Top products in this article:

Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey



NFL Shop

Score a collectable jersey signed by the youngest league MVP ever: Patrick Mahomes. This autographed jersey includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. But act fast, because this rare Mahomes jersey is almost gone.

Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey

Fanatics

Close out the 2022 football season with this gray Patrick Mahomes Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey features commemorative graphics to show off your Chiefs spirit during the big game -- and beyond. And, as a bonus, this jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey, $150

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt

Fanatics

Prefer the traditional fit of a shirt over that of a jersey? You can still show off your Kansas City spirit with this Nike shirt featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and player number. Available in red or white.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name and Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt

Fanatics

If you want to root for Kansas City in style come game day, this raglan-sleeve shirt featuring a KC graphic and Mahomes' name and number should be a total touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name & Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $50

Where to buy a Jalen Hurts Eagles Jersey

Looking to show some team spirit for the Eagles? We've got you covered there too. Check out our pick for the best Jalen Hurts jersey below, or shop our guide for Philadelphia football fans.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey

Fanatics

Rooting for Philly in the big game? Show your team spirit with this Jalen Hurts Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey also ships free with the code "24SHIP."

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150

Where to watch football 2023

This year's final game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, will air on Fox. If you're a cord cutter or prefer to stream your favorite sports, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch football on Fox:

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29

U Must Have via Amazon

Even in the age of streaming, there's always the old rabbit ears way to watch local TV -- including Fox. If you want to tune in on big game Sunday without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)

Sling TV

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the big game, a Sling subscription gives you access to 50+ channels, including Fox in select markets. Interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, so you can watch the big game -- plus all the other content streaming on Sling TV -- for just $20 in February.

There's no contract with Sling TV, and service includes 50 hours of free DVR storage.

Sling TV, $40 and up per month

DirecTV Stream



AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks sports fans need, including Fox. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," also offers CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month.

Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first 12 months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month for the first 5 months

FuboTV

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every game of the season. Packages include Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and more.

In addition to football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV, starting at $70 per month

Related content from CBS Essentials: