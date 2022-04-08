When is Way Day 2022? Wayfair's huge sale is coming soon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair's huge sale, Way Day 2022, is almost here. The sale, which typically takes place at the end of April (Way Day 2021 was on April 28 and 29), offers steep discounts on home goods. This year's dates have not yet been released officially, but we expect the timing to be similar. That suggests that April 27 and April 28, 2022 are the most likely dates for the Way Day 2022 sale.

But you don't have to wait until Way Day is here to find great deals at Wayfair. There are already specials available now, ahead of Way Day 2022, on Instant Pots, outdoor furniture and more. Check out a few of our favorite Wayfair deal picks below, or tap the button to see all of Wayfair's current deals.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart): $75

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is a seven-function kitchen appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors at Wayfair. It's made of an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $850 (reduced from $943)

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table

This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $280 (reduced from $390)

