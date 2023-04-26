Way Day 2023 doorbuster deal: Get this 11-piece Cuisinart cookware set for 74% off

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for doorbuster savings on cookware at Way Day 2023, this is the deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 74% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

"I had never purchased a quality set of pots and pans before. These pans are amazing. The pourable spout, the riveted handles the weight of them is amazing," wrote a Wayfair customer who gave the Cuisinart set five stars.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $160 (reduced from $615)

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $180 (reduced from $750)

More Way Day 2023 kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair.

There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and more. Here are our favorite deals.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $43

This compact four-cup coffeemaker is perfect for small kitchens, home offices and dorm rooms. It comes with a high-quality stainless-steel carafe and boasts a 30-minute automatic shut-off feature.

The best part is that it's currently only $43. Shop this way hot Way Day deal on Cuisinart while supplies last.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $43 (reduced from $75)

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set: $62

This 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four cereal bowls. The dinnerware pieces are chip-resistant, scratch-resistant and dishwasher safe.

Right now, you can get all 16 pieces for just $62.

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $62 (reduced from $80)

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet: $154

This distinctive, commercial-style faucet creates a premium look in any kitchen. The 18-inch faucet fits underneath most kitchen cabinets and features a pull-down spray head with reach technology for an extended range of motion.

It offers a powerful dual-function sprayer that can effortlessly switch between an aerated stream for filling pots and cups and powerful spraying action to thoroughly rinse dishes.

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet, $154 (reduced from $490)

Nutribullet personal blender: $100

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Right now, it's 23% off for Way Day 2023.

Nutribullet personal blender, $100 (reduced from $130)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $200 (57% off)

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $200 (reduced from $460)

Smeg 2-slice 50s style toaster: $200

Smeg home appliances are beloved for their retro aesthetic and quality. Smeg products tend to be a bit pricey, but right now, you can score this Smeg 2-slice 50's-style toaster for 20% off on Wayfair.

Smeg 2-slice 50's style toaster, $200 (reduced from $250)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $152



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $152 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $86

This blender-slash-food processor can do it all. The device boasts 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment, as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $86 (reduced from $180)

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $82

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware? This 4.6-star-rated service for 12 by Oneida is easy to stack in your kitchen utensil drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $82 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender: $42

This handy four-in-one kitchen tool comes with a whisk, a 32-ounce beaker and food processor/chopper cup attachment to help you easily make milkshakes, salsa, soup, baby food and more right from your own kitchen.

It's currently 53% off at Wayfair.

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender, $42 (reduced from $90)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

