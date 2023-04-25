Walmart is practically giving away this bestselling 4-piece patio furniture set for $190

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Upgrading your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in white, turquoise and red. (The navy color was out of stock as of the time of publication, but restocks are definitely possible.)

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for just $190. We saw this patio set recently sell for $230, so this is truly a fantastic deal.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Looking for more outdoor deals? Walmart has plenty of discounted outdoor furniture pieces and patio sets to shop right now. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

And be sure to check out Wayfair's upcoming Way Day 2023 sale with deals for your entire home. Way Day is on April 26 and 27, but there are some early deals available now.

More great patio furniture at Walmart

Check out these patio furniture finds. Many items are on sale now.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $389

Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.3-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors. Prices vary by color.

Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $389 (reduced from $560)

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $240

Walmart

Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $240

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $190

Walmart

Spring is finally here, so why not upgrade your outdoor living space with a new patio set? Walmart has all sorts of patio furniture deals going on this April, including this must-see deal on a three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's available in six cushion colors.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.4-star patio set.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $190 and up (reduced from $323)

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $340

Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $340 (reduced from $390)

Best patio furniture at Amazon

Walmart's not the only retailer with great patio furniture. Check out these top-rated, reviewer-loved picks from Amazon.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set

Amazon

This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.

It's available in three colors.

Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set, $150

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set

Amazon

If you love to host gatherings on your patio, this may be just the set for you. You get plenty of seating with this seven-piece set, which includes two armchairs, two ottomans, a three-seat couch, a loveseat and a table. The furniture pieces are all made with all-weather wicker and anti-rust steel frames to stand up to all weather conditions throughout the year.

Choose from four cushion colors.

Rattaner 7-piece patio furniture set, $950

Best Walmart home deals in April 2023

Your spring home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

Here are all the best Walmart deals and clearance offers available to shop this week.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer: $55



Walmart

It's time to reorganize your closet and change out your wardrobe for spring. This 12-cube closet organizer is a great tool for organizing all of your clothes, linens and more. The organizer is customizable to fit your storage needs.

Ktaxon 12-cube closet storage organizer, $55 (reduced from $65)

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum: $199

Walmart

Right now, you can save $150 on this Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum. It features Shark's DuoClean PowerFins, a deep-cleaning nozzle technology that gives you continuous contact with all surfaces to dig deeper into carpets and pick up more dirt on all floor types. It also offers a flexible wand so that you can bend the vacuum to better reach under furniture.

"I absolutely love this vacuum. It is small and compact but it works so well. It folds and maneuvers into almost any space to clean. It can suck up wet and dry [and] works great on dog hair." wrote one Walmart reviewer.

Shark Vertex cordless stick vacuum, $199 (reduced from $349)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $380

Walmart

This Dyson vacuum features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

You can save a few bucks when you buy it today.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $380 (reduced from $393)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $228



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $228 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $79



Walmart

This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. It's no longer on sale currently.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $79

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $67



Walmart

Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-priced storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. Rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $67 (reduced from $150)

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner: $133

Walmart

This Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner is great for spot-cleaning pet messes, pet hair, and muddy paw prints on your carpet or furniture.

The Bissell Spot Clean Pro features a Tough Stain Tool for quick clean-ups of spills and messes. It also comes with a Hydro Rinse Self Cleaning Hose Tool that allows you to rinse the hose after you're done cleaning. The cleaner is designed for use on carpets, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors and more. It's no longer on sale currently.

Bissell Spot Clean Pro Heat Pet portable carpet cleaner, $133

4moms RockaRoo baby rocker: $100



Walmart

This top-rated baby rocker is on sale now for $70 off. It provides a soothing front-to-back gliding motion that babies love with five range of motion options to choose from. It also features a toy mobile with removable toys to keep your baby entertained and a safety strap fastener for secure rocking.

4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)

Febfoxes baby monitor: $25



Walmart

These 4.6-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room.

Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $25 at Walmart.

Febfoxs baby monitor, $25 (reduced from $70)

Best Walmart tech deals in April 2023



If you're looking for a great deal on tech at Walmart, start here.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours of listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $149



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $169

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $166



Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs on the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $166 (reduced from $375)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV: $1,999



Samsung

The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,999

Related content from CBS Essentials